Last Update January 13, 2015

Smoke Screen: Hezbollah Inside America

Sunday, March 4 at 4 p.m. ET
Hosted by David Asman

This weekend, FOX News presents an extraordinary investigation that sheds light on interstate scams and international terrorism and begins in the tobacco country of North Carolina.

It's a story that starts before the attacks of Sept. 11, when most Americans woke up to reality of Islamic terrorism, and is still unfolding today, more than a decade later.

But it's not a story about Al Qaeda. It's a story about another sophisticated — and perhaps even more dangerous — Islamic terror organization: Hezbollah.

Tune in this weekend for a FOX News report that raises perhaps the most critical question facing America today: Is the War on Terror too focused on Al Qaeda?