Small Earthquakes Shake Parts of California

Earthquakes struck both ends of California Tuesday morning, but no damage or injuries are reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-3.9 wquake struck at 6:34 a.m. off the San Diego County coast. It was centered 23 miles southeast of San Clemente Island and 67 miles west of San Diego.

Earlier, a magnitude-3.7 earthquake struck about 75 miles west of Sacramento. That 3:59 a.m. quake was centered near Cobb, about 2 miles northeast of The Geysers.

The temblor initially was reported as magnitude-3.4, but officials later revised it to 3.7.