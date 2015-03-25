Slovenia's PM Concedes Defeat in Election Giving Power to Social Democrats

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa has conceded defeat in the country's Sept. 21 election, clearing the way for the leftist Social Democrats to take power.

As the final results were released Monday, Jansa said that his center-right Slovene Democrats "are going to be the opposition."

The results showed that the opposition Social Democrats, led by Borut Pahor, won 29 out of 90 seats in parliament — just one more than Jansa's party.

But the Social Democrats and their allies control 43 seats — three short of majority — and are likely to win the support of another small party to get a mandate to form a new Cabinet.

Jansa had previously hesitated to concede defeat and has even questioned the validity of the voting at some polling stations.