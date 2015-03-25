Sign Up for 'On the Record' Text Alerts!

The most intriguing guests, the most insightful interviews — make sure you're the first to know who's going to be on “On the Record with Greta Van Susteren"!

Sign up for On the Record: On Alert and each weekday you’ll receive a text message telling you who is going “On the Record” with Greta that night! To sign up, text the word "Greta" to FNCTV (36288). Please note that standard text messaging rates may apply.

If you wish to unsubscribe to the On the Record: On Alert at any time, text "Stop" to FNCTV (36288).