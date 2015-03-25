Sheriff Checks Self Into Jail

An Illinois sheriff may be taking his job a little too seriously as he goes behind bars — voluntarily.

Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said his goal is to talk to inmates so he can see the jail from their perspective to solve potential problems, such as safety issues, and better understand the inmate experience.

While actual inmates bunk together in a cell, Curran will sleep in his own cell for his own safety reasons. He checked himself in on Wednesday.

"I want some introspection but let's be realistic. I'm never going to be able to completely create that scenario," Curran told The Associated Press by telephone from jail.

So far, Curran said he has met several inmates, not all of whom appeared to realize he was sheriff. For those who do recognize him, he said he'll have to work to gain their trust. (AP)

Dog Saves Cats

Forget what you know about dog and cat rivalries. One heroic pooch is breaking the mold.

A two-year-old boxer/pit bull mix that had been turned over to the Nevada Humane Society's shelter in Reno was credited with rescuing six abandoned kittens after he found the frightened felines in the bushes while walking with a pair of volunteers on a hot Nevada day.

The kittens were described as "frightened" and "hungry."

The dog, ironically named "Angel," even tracked down one of the kittens that escaped before shelter staff were summoned to the scene. (AP)

Lost Bet = Horse Kiss

A Utah county official made good on a lost bet — by puckering up for a pony.

Davis County Commissioner Alan Hansen found himself kissing a 3-year-old sand-colored horse named Reno after a contest between Davis County and the Davis Hospital Medical Center over who could lose the most weight.

Members of the team that shed the most pounds got to watch their boss kiss a farm animal. This year, the county employees won — losing 397.6 pounds, just slightly trimmer than the hospital workers.

Hansen was not around when his fellow commissioners locked lips with a cow over the weekend, but met up with Reno on the front steps of the county courthouse for a quick smooch.

But not before he slathered on some lip balm and popped a breath mint.

He told the mare: "This is more for you than me." (AP)

Lucky to Be Alive?

An Argentine man miraculously survived a suicide attempt after shooting himself in the head — five times.

The man, who was not identified, also shot himself in the stomach. Remarkably, he was still conscious when officers arrived.

So how did he survive? The gun powder in the old gun that he used did not explode with as much power, police said.

Read more: LiveNews.com.au.

Monkey Business

The commute to work turned into some serious monkey business for Japanese commuters after a slippery simian showed up at a Tokyo train station.

A standoff developed at the Shibuya Station after the wild monkey was spotted near ticket gates. About 30 cops, some with nets, chased the animal as commuters snapped photos with their cell phones.

The monkey escaped the officers and is still at large. (AP)

Compiled by FOXNews.com's Tom Durante.

