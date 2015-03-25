Sharon Osbourne to Host Queen's Jubilee

VH1 has picked Sharon Osbourne, the foul-mouthed matriarch of the Osbourne clan, to help pay tribute to a royal matriarch — Queen Elizabeth II.

Osbourne will be the host of VH1's broadcast of the all-star concert celebrating the queen's Golden Jubilee. Osbourne's husband, Ozzy, will perform at the June 3 concert, along with Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, Aretha Franklin and Paul McCartney. A taped performance by Elton John, who will be on tour, will be shown.

VH1 will air highlights from the concert on June 9.

The pop concert will be held in the garden of Buckingham Palace as part of a weekend of festivities to mark the queen's 50 years on the throne.

Sharon Osbourne has become a household name since this year's debut of her family's wacky hit reality show, The Osbournes, on MTV, VH1's sister network.