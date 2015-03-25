'Sexiest Bachelor' Contestant Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Former Porn Actress

A preacher-turned-reality contestant on "The Sexiest Bachelor in America" pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murdering his porn actress girlfriend in their California apartment.

Brian Randone was arraigned Tuesday in Superior Court in Pasadena. He is being held on $2 million bail.

The 45-year-old Randone, who has a master's degree in divinity, could face 25 years to life in prison if convicted of beating and choking Felicia Lee on Sept. 11 in their Monrovia apartment.

The 31-year-old Lee appeared in several adult movies under the name Felicia Tang. The Singapore-born woman had moved in with Randone a few months before her death.

Detectives said her body had dozens of recent injuries.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 9.

Lee had a role in the movie "Rush Hour 2" as well as several adult films.

Lee's cause of death was suffocation, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Monrovia, Calif., native had roles in "The Fast and the Furious" as well as in adult films including "Asian Fever."

Lee also appeared on Playboy TV and in other similar programming. Her porn career seems to have ended in 2008, when she took down her Web site.

The actress was born in Singapore and moved to Australia for school, her biography on her site said. She later came to Southern California with her family.

Randone graduated from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and has a Master's of Divinity degree from Southwestern Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

