Serbia Arrests War Crimes Suspect Wanted in 19 Killings

Serbian police have arrested a war crimes suspect wanted for the killing of at least 19 civilians in eastern Bosnia and other atrocities of the 1992-95 war.

The war crimes prosecutor's office says Darko Jankovic was apprehended Sunday.

Spokesman Bruno Vekaric says Jankovic is "potentially linked to horrendous crimes," including the killing of Muslim civilians near the Bosnian town of Zvornik in 1992. He gave no other details.

The arrest illustrates government resolve to prosecute war criminals from the Balkan wars of the 1990s as it seeks European Union membership.

Serbia's EU bid also hinges on the arrest of Ratko Mladic, a wartime Bosnian Serb army commander wanted on genocide charges by a U.N. court.