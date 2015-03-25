Senator Takes on Spam

An estimated 2 trillion spam (search) messages will be sent this year — meaning each computer user can expect to receive at least 300 — but one politician is trying to clean up in-boxes everywhere.

To fight the digital junk mail deluge, Massachusetts state Sen. Jarrett Barrios (search) has sponsored a bill that requires businesses to identify all e-mail advertisements with the letters ADV in the subject line so recipients can filter out ads before ever reading them.

Critic Scott Richter, who runs a marketing company that sends out more than 15 million e-mail ads a day, says the bill is unconstitutional. He says all the state laws lead to loopholes.

"There's somebody who always has better technology than you who can figure something out to beat the system,” he said.

