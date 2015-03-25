Search for Missing Family Enters Fifth Day

Relatives of a missing Mississippi family took their search to national television Tuesday morning, speaking to Fox News Channel and other outlets.

Michael and Rebecca Hargon (search) and their four-year-old son, James, disappeared Saturday from their Vaughn, Miss., home. Yazoo County Sheriff James Williams said blood was found outside the house and shell casings found inside.

"We'll do anything we can do to get our kids back," Diane Hargon, mother of 27-year-old Michael Hargon, told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger. She appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning with Bill and Linda Hirtz, parents of 29-year-old Rebecca Hargon.

"My gut feeling is that someone has them for some reason," Linda Hirtz told FNC Wednesday morning. "There was not a lot of blood in the house. And that gives me great hope."

Michael Hargon's father was killed in a store robbery about ten years ago, and the store was later converted into the house from which the family disappeared. Two of the three men convicted of Haywood Hargon's murder are up for parole.

"The parole hearing was last Wednesday and Michael and his family went to that parole hearing," Hirtz told FNC.

"We all wrote letters to protest that early release," she said, but added that police "have not given us any indication" that the convicts were connected to the family's disappearance.

Relatives passed out about 400 fliers Tuesday bearing the pictures of the family, offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the family's return. Mississippi Crime Stoppers (search) offered a $1,000 reward.

"We've gotten a few calls," Crime Stoppers Director Margaret Cooper told the Clarion-Ledger. "We want to put some closure on this for the family."

After a family friend noticed the family's house front door wide open Saturday, relatives went to check and found the Hargons missing — but their cars, jewelry, money, guns and James' asthma medication still there.

The sheriff's department, which was handling the case along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (search), found two bullet holes from a small-caliber pistol in the hallway, WAPT-TV reported on its Web site — one in the floor and one in the ceiling.

Warren Strain, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol, said the case did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, as there was no proof of an abduction and too little information for an alert to have any value.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.