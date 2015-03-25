School Security Guard Remembered as Warrior

A security guard credited with saving lives at Red Lake High School by confronting a teenage gunman was remembered Monday as a hero and a warrior.

Derrick Brun (search), 28, was the first person shot at the school by Jeff Weise (search), the troubled 16-year-old who also killed five fellow students and a teacher.

A security guard who worked with Brun has said he rose from his desk near the school's entrance to confront Weise, allowing her to shepherd other students to safety.

"This young man sacrificed his life without hesitation," said Ernie Stevens, a board member of several American Indian groups. "That is what warriors do."

Brun "is one of those men who is and now ever will be a hero," Sen. Mark Dayton (search) said.

Three other funerals were held Monday, including one for Weise.

The services for both Brun and Weise were held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, and the ceremony for Weise was delayed as Brun's service ran long. As Weise's service was about to begin, the family asked reporters who had initially been allowed into the church to leave.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation said the teenage son of the tribal chairman had been arrested in connection with last Monday's shootings.

Louis Jourdain, son of Floyd Jourdain Jr. and a student at Red Lake High School where most of the killings took place, was arrested Sunday, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The younger Jourdain was arrested as part of an investigation into a potentially wider plot on Red Lake Band of Chippewa's reservation, the source said.

The Rev. William Mehrkens, in delivering the homily for Brun, told mourners they cannot hope to escape the pain of the attack.

"There is no avoiding brokenness of heart in Red Lake these days," Mehrkens said. Hearts that break are the ones that "have the deepest compassion for other people."

The best way to get past the pain, he said, is to forgive.

The service was disrupted briefly when Mehrkens mistakenly referred to Brun as "Jeff," angering Brun's sister, Vicky Brun.

"He's not Jeff, he's Derrick! Stop talking about Jeff!" she said, leaving the church moments later in tears. The priest apologized for his mistake.

Earlier Monday, a service was held in Bemidji for Neva Rogers, the teacher killed by Weise. Witnesses said Rogers had told students to hide and was praying before being shot several times.

Rogers "will be remembered always for a selfless act of love," the Rev. Genelle Netland told more than 300 mourners at Calvary Lutheran Church.

"She symbolizes and embodies all teachers everywhere, for the courage it took, for the strength it took, for the sense of wanting that it took, to care about others with all of yourself -- your entire self," Netland said.

Rogers was laid to rest in an ivory casket topped with a bouquet of red roses. Family members followed the casket outside for the burial in the church cemetery.

Rogers was the only non-Indian killed in the shootings on the Red Lake Band of Chippewa's reservation. Family members said she felt needed at nearby Red Lake, where teens often confront poverty, pregnancy and violence.

A service was also held Monday for Alicia White, a 14-year-old student killed in the attack.

Services for Daryl Lussier, his companion Michelle Sigana and student Chase Lussier were held Saturday.

Authorities say Weise's first victims in the March 21 shootings were Sigana and Daryl Lussier, his grandfather and a longtime tribal police officer. They say Weisse took Lussier's handgun and shotgun and drove his police SUV to the high school to continue his rampage.