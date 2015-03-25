Sanchez, Greene Lead Jets to 17-14 Shocker Over Chargers

New York is halfway toward that Super Bowl parade promised by coach Rex Ryan after rookies Mark Sanchez and Shonn Greene led the Jets to a stunning 17-14 upset of the San Diego Chargers in the divisional playoffs Sunday.

Sanchez threw a go-ahead, 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dustin Keller three plays into the fourth quarter, then Greene gave the Jets some breathing room with a 53-yard scoring run on their next possession.

The upstart Jets (11-7), who have won seven of their last eight games, advanced to the AFC championship game at top-seeded Indianapolis next Sunday.

The Chargers (13-4) not only saw their 11-game winning streak end, but suffered yet another playoff pratfall after earning the AFC's No. 2 seed.