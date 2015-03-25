Sailboat Found, Boater Missing Off Connecticut Coast

A sailboat that had been carrying a 57-year-old Fairfield man has been found near Milford with nobody on board.

The Coast Guard and other authorities were searching Sunday for Raymon Callan of Fairfield. Callan's 30-foot boat was found under power and doing circles Saturday afternoon by the crew of another vessel.

They contacted the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard cutter Sailfish stayed in the area overnight looking for Callan.

A rescue helicopter and a 41-foot rescue boat joined the search on Sunday to relieve the crew of the Sailfish.

The Coast Guard says there were 10 mph winds and two-foot seas in the area when Callan disappeared Saturday.