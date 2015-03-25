Saddam's Lawyers to Boycott Trial 'Indefinitely'

Saddam Hussein's defense team will boycott his genocide trial "indefinitely," citing violations by the Iraqi court trying him, his chief lawyer said Sunday.

"The court committed several violations of the law and we will not just sit there gagged to give it legitimacy," said Khalil al-Dulaimi, who heads the nine-member defense team for the deposed Iraqi leader.

He said the lawyers would "indefinitely" boycott the trial, in which Saddam faces charges of committing genocide against Kurds in northern Iraq.

The trial — Saddam's second — resumes Monday in Baghdad.