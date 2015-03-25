S. California Residents Ready to Evacuate Ahead of Storm

A storm headed for Southern California has renewed mudslide concerns and has residents of nearly 200 homes prepared to evacuate the foothills north of Los Angeles.

Sheriff's officials will begin the evacuations at noon Friday, ahead of the storm expected to arrive in the evening.

Evacuations will occur in La Crescenta and La Canada Flintridge, foothill communities burned last year in the massive Station fire.

County Public Works officials are expected to close all Los Angeles County roads in the burn areas.

Rainfall totals through Saturday are expected to range between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch. But forecasters say thunderstorms could bring downpours up to 1 1/2 inches in burn areas.