Russian Police Arrest Suspect in 15 Racial Murders

Police say they have arrested a man suspected of committing 15 racially motivated killings.

Police spokeswoman Yulia Kiselyova tells Vesti 24 television the 21-year-old man was detained Friday at a railway station in Moscow as he tried to board a train for Ukraine.

Kiselyova said the man was suspected of committing 15 hate killings in 2007 and 2008. Investigators said the suspect had been detained earlier but escaped police custody last October.

Hate crimes have risen steadily in Russia in recent years, with skinheads mostly targeting non-Slavs from Central Asia and the Caucasus. In 2008, 99 people were killed in Russia in apparent racial attacks, according to the SOVA Center, a hate crimes watchdog.