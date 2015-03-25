Russia: Specifics to Be Hashed Out for Iran Enrichment Deal

The Russian foreign minister says Iran and six world powers have reached a preliminary deal for Russia to help enrich uranium for an Iranian reactor.

Sergey Lavrov says the tentative agreement was reached at last week's talks in Switzerland.

He said Monday that experts would have to work out specifics of the deal that will involve the United States, France, Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran needs the fuel to power a research reactor in Tehran.

IAEA chief Mohamed ElBaradei has said experts will meet in Vienna on Oct. 19 to discuss the deal for Russia to take some of Iran's processed uranium and enrich it.

The tentative agreement has increased hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear standoff.