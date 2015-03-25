Rogue Financier Found in Virginia

Sir Robert Allen Stanford, you've been served.

FBI agents caught up with the flamboyant rogue banker Thursday in the Fredericksburg, Va. area and served him with court orders related to the Securities and Exchange Commission civil filing against the Stanford Financial Group.

Stanford was not placed under arrest and is not currently in custody, but is under investigation for committing an $8 billion fraud that lured investors with promises of improbable and unsubstantiated high returns on certificates of deposit and other investments.

FBI agents in Houston are running a parallel investigation, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the criminal probe is ongoing.

The SEC shut down three of Stanford's companies this week.

The SEC complaint filed this week in a Dallas federal court alleges that Stanford International Bank's "improbable and unsubstantiated high interest rates" promised to investors allowed the bank to achieve double-digit returns on its investments for the past 15 years.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor entered a temporary restraining order and froze Stanford's assets.

The SEC's outgoing enforcement chief Linda Chatman Thomsen said Stanford and his family and friends "perpetrated a massive fraud based on false promises and fabricated historical return data to prey on investors."

The 58-year-old holds duel citizenship in Barbuda and Antigua (where he was knighted in 2006).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.