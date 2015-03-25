Robbie Williams Settles Tabloid Libel Case

British pop star Robbie Williams accepted undisclosed libel damages Tuesday from publishers of a newspaper and magazines that had claimed he was a homosexual.

The defendants, British publishing groups MGN Limited, publisher of The People, a Sunday tabloid, and Northern & Shell PLC, publisher of Star and Hot Stars magazines, agreed to publish prominent apologies to the 31-year-old singer and to pay damages and legal costs.

Zoe Norden, a lawyer representing MGN and Northern & Shell, said: "I accept that the allegations ... were untrue. The defendant apologizes to the claimant and expresses its regret for the injury and distress caused."

The cover story of an August 2004 issue of The People suggested that Williams had numerous homosexual encounters with strangers. Similar stories were published in the two magazines.