Roadside Bomb Kills U.S. Soldier in Baghdad

A roadside bomb killed a U.S. soldier and wounded another Saturday in Baghdad, the military said.

The Multi-National Division -- Baghdad soldier died when an improvised explosive device struck a patrol in a northern section of the capital, according to the statement. Another soldier was wounded, it said.

Their identities were not released pending notification of relatives.

Earlier this week, members of the unit conducted raids in northern Baghdad to disrupt militia activities resulting in the detention of 12 suspects, the military said, as U.S. and Iraqi forces gear up for a major neighborhood-by-neighborhood sweep aimed at quelling the spiraling violence in the capital.

The death raises to at least 3,031 members of the U.S. military who have died since the Iraq war started in March 2003, according to an Associated Press count.

