Reports: Michael Jackson's Funeral Set for His 51st Birthday

The long, strange trip of Michael Jackson's remains may soon be coming to an end.

Joe Jackson, Michael's father, tells People that the King of Pop will be buried in Forest Lawn Cemetary in Los Angeles on August 29, on what would have been his 51st birthday.

Jackson, 80, told People that the arrangements had been finalized only recently, and that the ceremony will not be open to the public.

FULL COVERAGE: Click for FOXNews.com's complete coverage of Michael Jackson's death.

The burial would come more than two months after Jackson's sudden death on June 25. The investigation into the cause of his death continues, with investigators focusing on the conduct of his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray.