Reports: Friends Gather Near Farrah Fawcett as Actress' Condition Deteriorates

Farrah Fawcett’s condition has reportedly continued to decline since the actress entered the hospital some time during the last few weeks.

According to numerous published reports, friends and family of the ailing actress have been summoned to her bedside to begin saying their final goodbyes. A report from Extra even claims that a priest was called in to deliver Fawcett’s last rites.

It is unclear when Fawcett returned to the hospital, but People magazine claims she has been there for at least two weeks.

Her publicist did not comment directly on the reports, saying only that the “Charlie’s Angels” star, 62, “continues to be treated for her condition.”

PHOTOS: Click here to see photos of Farrah Fawcett.

The news comes just days after long-time partner Ryan O’Neal said in a bittersweet interview with Barbara Walters for ABC's "20/20" that he had asked his ailing lover to marry him and "she's agreed." O'Neal said they will tie the knot "as soon as she can say yes."

Walters' interview with O'Neal airs Friday.

Fawcett was diagnosed in 2006 with anal cancer that has spread to her liver. The "Charlie's Angels" star and O'Neal have a 24-year-old son, Redmond.

O'Neal says the 62-year-old actress is "fighting for her life," but despite her declining health, they will "absolutely" get married.

The couple has been together since 1979.