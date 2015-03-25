Report: Ryan Seacrest in Talks to Take Over 'Larry King Live'

"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest is reportedly in talks to take over Larry King's talk show.

Sources close to Seacrest told MediaBistro.com's Fishbowl L.A. that he's in "talks" to take over for Larry King on CNN, but added it's unlikely it would happen because Seacrest has so many lucrative jobs already.

In addition to "American Idol," Seacrest works for E! News and KIIS-FM in Los Angeles. But the source said he could definitely handle the gig.

"His background is in being a generalist," the source said." He's known for his work with celebrities, but he came up through mass radio. He could pull it off."

