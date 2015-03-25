Report: Palestinian Militants Using Google Earth to Plot Israel Attacks

Palestinian militants are using Google Earth to zero in on the Israeli military and other targets in plotting attacks, the Guardian reports.

A chief of the Fatah-aligned al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade said they use the Internet mapping tool to pick targets for rocket attacks.

"We obtain the details from Google Earth and check them against our maps of the city center and sensitive areas," Khaled Jaabari, the group's commander in Gaza who is known as Abu Walid, told the Guardian.

In a statement, Google Earth said it was aware of concerns but said, "The imagery visible on Google Earth and Google Maps is not unique: commercial high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery of every country in the world is widely available from numerous sources. Indeed, anyone who flies above or drives by a piece of property can obtain similar information."