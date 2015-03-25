Report: Nicole Eggert's Ex-Boyfriend Cleared of Brutality Charges

Ex-"Baywatch" babe Nicole Eggert's ex-boyfriend was found not guilty on Wednesday of brutality, including burning her with cigarettes, TMZ reported.

DJ Lethal of House of Pain and Limp Bizkit fame was cleared of all charges after Eggert accused him of beating and berating her. The judge said Eggert changed her story too much, the Web site reported.

The former "Charles in Charge" star testified in court Wednesday that she and DJ Lethal had a fight before leaving for Cancun last year and while there he burned her with a cigarette after accusing her of flirting with another guy. She also claims he threw a drum machine at her, according to TMZ.

