Report: Japan Begins Withdrawing Troops From Iraq

Japanese troops have begun withdrawing from Iraq, a news report said Friday.

The first group of Japanese ground troops departed Iraq for Kuwait on Friday, Kyodo News agency reported from Kuwait.

The Japanese troops have been stationed in the southern Iraq city of Samawah for about two and a half years on a noncombat, humanitarian mission.

The Japanese officials say the withdrawal of all 600 or so troops will be carried out over the next two weeks.

CountryWatch: Iraq