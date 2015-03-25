Report: Indictment of Ex-Enron CFO Expected Soon

Federal prosecutors are expected to announce an indictment of former Enron Corp. Chief Financial Officer Andrew Fastow as early as next week, USA Today reported on Wednesday, citing two legal sources close to the investigation.

One of the sources was quoted as saying the government had already secured a sealed grand jury indictment with fraud charges and other allegations against Fastow and subordinates who allegedly enriched themselves through Enron's questionable partnership deals.

A Justice Department spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Fastow, through his representatives, has consistently declined to comment. The newspaper said Fastow's attorney, John Keker, and Enron Task Force chief Leslie Caldwell, both declined to comment.

Fastow's one-time protege, former Enron executive Michael Kopper, pleaded guilty on Aug. 21 to money-laundering and fraud charges and agreed to cooperate with authorities, helping prosecutors to close in on higher-ranking executives.

Kopper was the first former officer of the collapsed energy trader to plead guilty in the Justice Department's case against Enron. He implicated Fastow in three alleged fraudulent deals involving Enron off-balance-sheet partnerships.

Kopper provided investigators with a road map of partnership schemes, and prosecutors had learned far more from him than they made public in court when he entered his plea last month, USA Today quoted its sources as saying.