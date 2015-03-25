Report: Disney Interested in Acquiring Pixar

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is in serious talks about an acquisition of Pixar Animation Studios, (PIXR) the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper report said terms under discussion would have Disney pay a small premium to Pixar's current stock market value of $6.7 billion. The deal would be a stock transaction and make Pixar Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs the biggest individual shareholder in Disney, the newspaper reported.

The talks are at a sensitive stage and other options are possible, including an agreement for Disney to distribute Pixar movies, the report said, citing people familiar with the situation.

The companies have been partners since Pixar began making feature films with "Toy Story." Currently Pixar and Disney split costs, and Disney effectively has sequel rights to Pixar films.

Representatives for Disney and Pixar could not immediately be reached for comment.