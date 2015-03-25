Expand / Collapse search
Report: Clay Aiken Impregnates Woman by Artificial Insemination

NEW YORK – Clay Aiken is reportedly going to be a father.

The mother is Aiken's 40-something best friend Jaymes Foster — a record producer whose L.A. home he stays at when he is in town, TMZ.com reported.

Due in late August, Foster divorced a few years back and does not have kids, the Web site reported. She has produced several of the 29-year-old "American Idol" star's CDs.

Foster was artificially inseminated, but Clay will reportedly play an active role in raising the child, according to TMZ.com.

