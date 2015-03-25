Report: Britney Spears, Mel Gibson Depart Together for Costa Rica Vacation

Britney Spears and Mel Gibson, along with the pop princess's father Jamie, left together Tuesday morning for a mini-vacation in Costa Rica, "Entertainment Tonight" reported.

The show reported seeing the three leave on a private plane around 9 a.m. Spears and her dad will be Gibson's guests at his Costa Rica home, sources told "Entertainment Tonight."

Britney's children are not allowed to leave the country without special approval, according to the terms of her custody agreement. "Entertainment Tonight" reported that they were not joining her on the trip.

In March, Gibson and Spears were spotted having dinner together in California and the two used to live in the same Malibu community.

