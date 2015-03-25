Rep: Ed McMahon Sells Home, Not to Donald Trump

Ed McMahon is on the move.

A spokesman for the former "Tonight Show" sidekick says McMahon has agreed to a deal with a private buyer for his hilltop home.

McMahon spokesman Howard Bragman says the buyer is not mogul Donald Trump, who had recently offered to buy McMahon's home and act as a landlord.

Bragman says McMahon will move out of the home, which is in the same exclusive neighborhood as Britney Spears' house, after the sale is complete.

McMahon was facing the prospect of the house being foreclosed on because he had defaulted on a $4.8 million loan.

Meanwhile, a hospital sued by McMahon over treatment of his broken neck wants a judge to reject many of his claims.

Attorneys for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center wrote in Wednesday filings that McMahon failed to prove allegations of fraud, battery, elder abuse and emotional distress. They also want to prevent McMahon from seeking punitive damages.

McMahon sued Cedars-Sinai last month, alleging they discharged him with a broken neck after a fall last year. He also accused the hospital and a doctor of botching two surgeries.

A judge will consider whether to dismiss portions of McMahon's lawsuit next month.

McMahon has said the injuries prevented him from working as a pitchman and contributed to his money woes.