Recap of Sat., August 16: Cost of Freedom Unplugged

The four weekend business shows did not air this weekend.

Instead, we were LIVE with The Cost of Freedom: Unplugged -- a two hour special, hosted by Neil Cavuto. The special balanced coverage of the blackout with the latest business and investing news.

Guests included:

• Cleveland Mayor Jane Campbell

• NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly

• Bill Cowan, FNC military analyst

• Harvey Kushner, terrorist and security analyst

• Bill Stanton, former New York police officer

• Jeff Birnbaum, Fortune magazine's Washington bureau chief

• Sen. Larry Craig, R-Idaho

• Rich Galen, Republican strategist and editor of Mullings.com

• Nancy Skinner, talk show host

and Cost of Freedom regulars:

• Wayne Rogers, Wayne Rogers & Co.

• Meredith Whitney, FOX Business News contributor

• Charles Payne, WStreet.com

• Tobin Smith, Changewave Research

• Victoria Murphy, Forbes senior reporter

• Jonas Max Ferris, MAXFunds.com

• Rich Karlgaard, Forbes publisher

• Quentin Hardy, Forbes Silicon Valley bureau chief

• Mike Ozanian, Forbes senior editor

• Hilary Kramer, A&G Capital

• Rob Stein, Astor Asset Management

• Jonathan Hoenig, Capitalist Pig Asset Management

• Dagen McDowell, FOX Business News correspondent

• Gary B. Smith, the Chartman

• Scott Bleier, Hybrid Investors

• Mike Norman, Economic Contrarian Update