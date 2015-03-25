Raw Data: Ginsberg's Letter

A GOP election lawyer who has been advising an anti-John Kerry veterans group resigned Wednesday from President Bush's campaign. Following is his letter of resignation as well as a response from Kerry's campaign manager.

Ginsberg Resignation Letter

Dear Mr. President:

It has been the highest honor to represent your campaigns for President and the truly outstanding people I have had the pleasure to work with in those efforts. My family and I have been privileged to know you as a governor, a candidate and now, as one of our nation's most inspirational presidents.

Nothing is more important to me or to this country than your reelection. The choice in this election between your principled, decisive leadership and John Kerry's record of vacillation on the most important issues facing this nation deserves the undivided attention of our nation.

I am proud to have given legal advice to American military veterans and others who wish to add their views to the political debate. It was done so in a manner that is fully appropriate and legal and, in fact, is quite similar to the relationships between my counterparts at the DNC and the Kerry campaign and Democrat 527s such as Moveon.org, the Media Fund and Americans Coming Together.

Unfortunately, this campaign has seen a stunning double standard emerge between the media's focus on the activities of 527s aligned with John Kerry and those opposed to him. I cannot begin to express my sadness that my legal representations have become a distraction from the critical issues at hand in this election. I feel I cannot let that continue, so I have decided to resign as National Counsel to your campaign to ensure that the giving of legal advice to decorated military veterans, which was entirely within the boundaries of the law, doesn't distract from the real issues upon which you and the country should be focusing.

Very truly yours,

Benjamin L. Ginsberg

Response from John Kerry Campaign

Kerry Campaign Manager Mary Beth Cahill offered this response to Ginsberg's resignation.

"The sudden resignation of Bush's top lawyer doesn't end the extensive web of connections between George Bush and the group trying to smear John Kerry's military record. In fact, it only confirms the extent of those connections. Now we know why George Bush refuses to specifically condemn these false ads. People deeply involved in his own campaign are behind them, from paying for them, to appearing in them, to providing legal advice, to coordinating a negative strategy to divert the public away from issues like jobs, health care and the mess in Iraq, the real concerns of the American people. It's time for George Bush to take responsibility himself and condemn these false attacks."