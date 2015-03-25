Raw Data: Charge Against Kobe Bryant

The following is the text of the charging document in the Kobe Bryant case:

State of Colorado, County of Eagle against Kobe Bean Bryant

Mark D. Hurlbert, District Attorney in and for the Fifth Judicial District of the State of Colorado, in the name and by the authority of the People of the State of Colorado informs the Court:

COUNT 1: that on or about the 30th day of June, 2003, in the said County of Eagle, State of Colorado, KOBE BEAN BRYANT unlawfully feloniously and knowingly inflicted sexual intrusion or sexual penetration on (name omitted) causing submission of the victim by means of sufficient consequence reasonably calculated to cause submission against victim's will.

Further the defendant caused submission of the victim through the actual application of physical force or physical violence, in violation of section 18-3-402 (1) (a), (4) (a), C.R.S; against the peace and dignity of the People of the State of Colorado, in violation of C.R.S. 18-3-402 (1)(a), (4)(a), as amended, (F3). SEXUAL ASSAULT-OVERCOME VICTIM'S WILL. Penalty 4 years up to life in the Department of Corrections, 20 years up to life if Probation imposed pursuant to 18-1.3-1004 C.R.S. And possible fine of $3,000 to $750,000.

Respectfully submitted this 18th day of July 2003.

Mark D. Hurlbert, District Attorney.