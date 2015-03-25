Rap Mogul 'Suge' Knight Found With Marijuana

Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight (search) was booked on suspicion of violating his parole after police found marijuana in his truck during a traffic stop, authorities said Sunday.

Knight was arrested about Saturday evening in Barstow and held by sheriff's officials pending his transfer next week to state prison, said sheriff's Cpl. Lorraine Riser.

State officials would then review his case to determine if he should be held or released, Riser said.

Police said they searched Knight's Ford pickup and found marijuana (search) after pulling him over for making an unsafe U-turn. He was cited for not having insurance.

A woman in the vehicle, identified as Alexis Wilkenson, 18, of Las Vegas, allegedly had a fake ID and was arrested for investigation of providing false information to police. She was later released.

Knight, 39, co-founder of the pioneering rap label Death Row Records (search), was released from prison in 2001 after serving time for assault and weapons violations. He recently served an additional 10-month prison sentence for violating his parole and striking a Hollywood nightclub valet.

A call to Jonathan Wolfson, a publicist who has represented Knight, was not immediately returned Sunday morning.

Barstow is in San Bernardino County about 100 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.