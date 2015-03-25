Ralph Fiennes Comes Back to Broadway in 'Faith Healer'

Ralph Fiennes is coming back to Broadway for the first time since his 1995 Tony Award-winning performance in "Hamlet."

Fiennes, who has appeared in such movies as "The Constant Gardener" and "The English Patient," will star in a revival of Brian Friel's "Faith Healer," opening May 4 at the Booth Theatre.

The actor will appear with another Tony winner, Cherry Jones, in Friel's tale of Frank Hardy, a faith healer; his loyal companion, Grace, and the man's devoted manager, portrayed by Ian McDiarmid.

The three-character play is told in a series of monologues in which the charismatic title character, after a lifetime of touring Scotland and Wales, returns home to Ireland.

"Faith Healer," directed by Jonathan Kent, begins preview performances April 18. The production, from the Dublin Gate Theatre, will play Ireland Feb. 2-March 31 before coming to Broadway. For the New York engagement, Jones will replace Ingrid Craigie, who co-stars with Fiennes and McDiarmid in Dublin.

"Faith Healer" had a short, 20-performance run on Broadway in 1979. The original starred James Mason, Clarissa Kaye and Donal Donnelly.

Friel, Ireland's best known contemporary playwright, has written such plays as "Dancing at Lughnasa," "Aristocrats," "Translations," "Molly Sweeney" and "Philadelphia, Here I Come!"