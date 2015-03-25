Quotes: Senators Discuss Deal

Reactions to the Senate filibuster agreement:

"Tonight the Senate has worked its will on behalf of reason and behalf of responsibility. We have sent President George Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and the radical arm of the Republican base an undeniable message: Abuse of power will not be tolerated, will not be tolerated by Democrats or Republicans. And your attempt, I say to the vice president and to the president, to trample the Constitution and grab absolute control is over." — Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid (search) of Nevada.

———

"It has some good news and it has some disappointing news and it will require careful monitoring." — Senate Majority leader Bill Frist (search), R-Tenn.

———

"This agreement is meant in the finest traditions of the Senate it was entered into: trust, respect and mutual desire to see the institution of the Senate function in ways that protect the rights of the minority." — Sen. John McCain (search), R-Ariz.

———

"I am very proud of these colleagues of mine on the Republican side and the Democratic side. We have lifted ourselves above politics. And we have signed this document in the interest of United States Senate, in the interest of freedom of speech, freedom of debate and freedom to dissent in the United States Senate." — Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va.

———

"In a Senate that has become increasingly partisan and polarized, the bipartisan center held." — Sen. Joe Lieberman, D-Conn.

———

"The Senate is back in business." — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

———

"Many of these nominees have waited for quite some time to have an up or down vote and now they are going to get one. That's progress. We will continue working to push for up-or-down votes for all the nominees." — White House spokesman Scott McClellan.