Qaddafi's Son Blasts Lockerbie Release Critics

Son of Libyan leader Muammar al-Qaddafi branded British politicians questioning the release of the man convicted of the Lockerbie bombing as "disgusting" and "immoral."

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Saif al Islam came to the defense of British Prime Minister Gordon Brown and his "friends" behind the release of Abdel Baset al Megrahi.

Brown has faced pressure over the extent of his involvement in prisoner transfer negotiations, but asked directly if he had an input in the talks, the London-educated Libyan replied: "No, no, no."

He attacked critics of al Megrahi's release, saying: "Politicians, both in the UK and America, are trying to use this human tragedy — both Mr Megrahi and the families — for their own political agenda. It's a tragedy. It's completely immoral.

"This is what happened in London in particular. There are political parties fighting each other, preparing themselves for the next election, and they are trying to use this tragedy for their agenda. They are disgusting."

It was Saif al Islam who raised the arm of al Megrahi on his return to Tripoli last month. They were scenes that provoked an international outcry.

The Libyan insists that the scenes were unavoidable and had not been pre-arranged.

