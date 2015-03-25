Purported Photos of Prince Harry Snorting Vodka Emerge

Purported photos of Prince Harry snorting vodka through a bottle cap have hit the Internet.

In photos said to have been taken from a video of Harry's four-day trip to Namibia last year, Harry plays a drinking game in which he "slugs a bottle cap of vodka, swills it around his mouth, spits it back into the cap and then snorts it up his nose," according to News of the World.

Medical experts told News of the World that drinking games in which alcohol is snorted can potentially lead to death or internal damage.

A royal source told the News, "Harry is a young man having fun but this drinking game sets a very bad example. He has responsibilities as third in line to the throne."