Prosecutors Might Seek New Indictment for Former Top CIA Official Charged in Bribery Scheme

Prosecutors said Friday that they may obtain a new indictment next month against a former top CIA official accused of corruption, but that the core allegations will not change substantially.

Kyle "Dusty" Foggo has pleaded not guilty to the current charges, which include 30 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering. Specifically, Foggo — who as executive director held the CIA's No. 3 rank before leaving in 2006 — is accused of accepting gifts from friend and defense contractor Brent Wilkes in return for help winning contracts.

Foggo was in court Friday for a status hearing, the first since his case was transferred to U.S. District Court in Alexandria from San Diego.

Foggo's lawyers had requested the change, and prosecutors agreed to the transfer last month after saying they had uncovered additional charges that could only be brought in Virginia.

During Friday's hearing, prosecutor Phillip Halpern said that if a new indictment is obtained, it will likely come in April. He said the new indictment would be "essentially of the same nature," though it may include new charges of conflict of interest and making false statements and "the conspiracy might be a bit broader."

"The majority of the charges won't be a surprise to the defense," Halpern said.

Wilkes was sentenced to 12 years in prison last month for bribing former U.S. Rep. Randy "Duke" Cunningham with cash, trips, the services of prostitutes and other gifts in exchange for nearly $90 million in Pentagon work.

During Friday's hearing, U.S. District Judge James Cacheris set a November trial date for Foggo. The trial is expected to last four or five weeks.