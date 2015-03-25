Prosecutors: High School Football Coach Ignored Teen Before Death

Prosecutors say that a former Kentucky high school football coach charged with reckless homicide ignored a player who collapsed in running drills and later died.

Attorneys were giving opening statements Thursday in the trial of former Pleasure Ridge Park High School football coach David Jason Stinson.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Leland Hulbert says Stinson was punishing his team with running drills the day 15-year-old Max Gilpin collapsed in August 2008. Gilpin died three days later.

Stinson's attorney, Brian Butler, called Gilpin's death "a tragedy," but said the prosecutor gave a statement full of "out and out falsehoods."

Stinson is also charged with wanton endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty.