Profile: Ford Tire Recall

How the Firestone tire recall announced Tuesday by Ford Motor Co. will affect owners of Ford vehicles:

—Ford is replacing all 13 million Firestone Wilderness AT tires on its vehicles, twice as many as it recalled in the summer of 2000. In both cases, Ford cited concerns about the tires' failure rates.

—Ford will contact customers by mail shortly regarding the replacement process. Customers can obtain information at any time by contacting Ford toll-free at 1-866-300-1226, or by e-mail at tireinquiry@ford.com.

—The program encompasses 15-, 16- and 17-inch Wilderness AT tires on the Explorer and Expedition sport utility vehicles, Ranger pickup trucks and some F-150 pickup trucks. More than 80 percent of the tires being replaced are on the Explorer.

—Ford and Lincoln-Mercury dealers will replace tires at no cost to customers. Ford also will reimburse customers who buy tires from other authorized retailers, with proof of purchase, up to $110 for each 15- and 16-inch tire, and $130 for each 17-inch tire.

—Tires can be obtained from the more than 3,500 authorized Ford and Lincoln-Mercury dealers that sell tires, or from other authorized tire retailers.

—A list of recommended replacement tires — none of them made by Firestone — will be available at authorized dealers and will be posted on Ford's Web site.

—Ford will work with customers to prioritize tire replacement based on age, particularly tires more than 3 years old.

—Other Firestone tires on Ford vehicles are not part of the program.

Source: Ford Motor Co.