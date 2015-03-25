Professional Poker Player Arrested on Charges of Murdering His Parents

The poker player son of a couple found beaten to death in their California home nearly a year ago was arrested in Las Vegas on a murder warrant.

Authorities in Clark County, Nev., say Ernie Scherer III is being held without bail at a Las Vegas jail on a warrant issued out of Alameda County, Calif.

The 30-year-old professional poker player had previously been described by Alameda County investigators as a "person of interest" in the brutal beating of Ernie Scherer Jr. and his wife, Charlene Abendroth.

He was arrested Monday night, the Contra Costa Times reported.

The 60-year-old Scherer and 57-year-old Abendroth were found dead inside their home in the Castlewood Country Club community outside Pleasanton, Calif., in March of 2008, where they had lived for two years.

They were dead for about a week before they were found, the Times reported. Their daughter called the country club after not being able to reach them, according to the newspaper.

During the course of their investigation, deputies had searched the home of the younger Scherer and seized his car.

Scherer Jr. dabbled in professional poker, but was a full-time real estate investor, while his wife of 31 years was a lecturer at Cal State East Bay, according to the Times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.