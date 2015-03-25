Poll: 85 Percent of Fliers Want Separate Children's Section on Planes

A new poll suggests many frequent fliers want a separate "children's class" on airlines for parents with babies and small kids.

The Airfarewatchdog.com study reveals how frustrating most passengers find it to sit near children on flights — with about 85 percent wanting young children to be in a different part of the plane, according to PRNewswire.

When asked, "Should airlines have a section of the plane reserved for parents with babies and smaller children?" about 58 percent of respondents answered, "Yes, they should have done this long ago," PRNewswire reported.

Twenty-seven percent answered, "Yes, but they never will and it'll never work." Only 15 percent thought a children's class was a bad idea.

Even some parents of little children agreed. A few commented on Airfarewatchdog.com message boards that they would feel better sitting near other parents in their situation because they'd be more understanding than business travelers or adults traveling without kids, according to PRNewswire.

The Air Transport Association said it would be hard to create a children's section on flights.

The ATA's David Castelveter said such a plan would be "logistically difficult" to execute because of increasingly crowded flights.

