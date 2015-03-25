Police Used Breast Implants to Identify Murdered Ex-Model

A former swimsuit model found naked and dead in a suitcase last weekend was identified by the serial number from her breast implants, a California district attorney's office spokeswoman said Friday.

Detectives were unable to identify 28-year-old Jasmine Fiore using fingerprints or dental records because her body had been disfigured, and was missing fingers and teeth, the spokeswoman, Farrah Emami, said.

Authorities now are on an international manhunt for reality TV contestant Ryan Alexander Jenkins, who was charged Thursday with the grisly murder of Fiore, his ex-wife.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on Jenkins, who may have fled to his native Canada. Fiore's ex-husband has been described by the woman's family and friends as "an animal."

Jenkins, a Calgary, Alberta, native, was a contestant on the VH1 series "Megan Wants a Millionaire," about a woman seeking to land a wealthy bachelor.

PHOTOS: Grisly Murder of Swimsuit Model

Fiore, a former swimsuit model, and Jenkins were briefly married after a quickie Las Vegas wedding this year and had been fighting in recent months. Prosecutors said the two checked into a San Diego hotel last Thursday, and Jenkins checked out the next morning. Fiore was not seen alive again.

An unnamed source told ABC News that Fiore had been playing poker with a group of friends at the Hilton Hotel and, "she was being very rude and kept putting Ryan down. It was really awkward."

The source said Jenkins became angry, and the group moved to the nearby Ivy Hotel, where Fiore "spent an enormous amount of time in the bathroom on the phone."

"He kept screaming, 'Who were you talking to?'" the source told ABC News.

They went upstairs to their room, where the fighting continued, ABC News reported.

Friends and family members, including Fiore's mother, sobbed at a news conference Thursday as a former boyfriend begged for help in capturing Jenkins.

"This message goes out to the family, his mother and father and to the friends that are helping him try to leave this country. Ryan Jenkins is an animal, what he has done to Jasmine is unspeakable and it's just not right and I'd appreciate your help," said Robert Hasman, Fiore's former boyfriend.

Jenkins vanished after Fiore's body was found Saturday stuffed in a blood-stained suitcase in Buena Park, Calif., located about 20 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Buena Park Police Lt. Steve Holliday said Jenkins possibly is armed with a handgun. A preliminary coroner's report indicated Fiore was strangled.

Prosecutors recommended a bail of $10 million for Jenkins upon arrest and said he had significant resources to finance his flight.

On the show, Jenkins was identified as an investment banker who had a couple million dollars.

A resume posted on the professional networking site LinkedIn.com says Jenkins has a license to fly commercial airplanes and worked in investment sales and as president of a boutique development company focused on cutting-edge green technologies.

"Anyone helping Mr. Jenkins hide from the police may go to prison themselves," said Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.

Jenkins is believed to have driven 1,000 miles to Washington state and then hopped in a boat to a peninsula on the border, where he walked into Canadian territory. A Canadian police official said ground, air and canine units are involved in the search for Jenkins.

"We'll look under every rock for him," U.S. Marshal Chief Inspector Thomas Hession said.

A car and empty boat trailer belonging to Jenkins were found at a marina in the remote northwest Washington town of Blaine.

Whatcom County Sheriff's deputies received a report Wednesday that a man matching Jenkins' description arrived by boat at Point Roberts, Washington, about 10 miles from Blaine at the tip of a peninsula. The point is reachable by land only from Canada, and Jenkins is believed to have walked across the border from there.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Peter Van Loan said police agencies across Canada are on the lookout for Jenkins.

Click here for more from TMZ.com.

Click here for more from ABC News.

Click for more on this story from MyFOXLA.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.