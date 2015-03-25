Police: Third Child's Body Found in Search for Kids Allegedly Thrown Off Bridge by Father

Police found a third body in a Mississippi bayou Tuesday in the search for young children allegedly tossed from a bridge by their father.

The father, 37-year-old Lam Luong, is being held without bond at Mobile, Ala., on four capital murder charges. A judge approved the appointment of a translator on Tuesday.

The body was found by a Mississippi marine resources crew near Pascagoula, said Kate Johnson, a spokeswoman for the Mobile County Sheriff's Department.

The identity was not immediately confirmed but police believe it is one of the children.

On Monday, family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil near bayou docks where the bodies of two of the four children were brought after being found near shore over the weekend.

The children's mother, 23-year-old Kieu Phan, wept as she joined others in the candlelight service on the Alabama Gulf coast.

The bodies of a 3-year-old and his 4-month-old brother were recovered over the weekend. The third child's body was found near the Chevron Refinery in Pascagoula, Miss., according to police.

Luong, a shrimp boat worker, moved the family back to the bayou area after living for about two years in Hinesville, Ga.

