Police Say Man Who Crashed Truck Into Home Was Trying to Kill Wife

A man intent on killing his estranged wife crashed his pickup truck into her home minutes after telling her to sit near the front window, authorities said.

She and their daughter had fled out the back door and were not injured in the Sunday evening crash, police said.

David E. Monroe, 51, was being held without bond Monday in the Delaware County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a vehicle and disorderly conduct.

Carolyn Monroe told investigators that after telling her to sit down next to the picture window, her husband said, "I'll be right back." Shortly after, police said, he plowed his Ford F-150 pickup through the wall, leaving it more than halfway lodged inside the house.

She told police that she and her teenage daughter had already fled because he had threatened to kill her.

Officers reported that Monroe told them he hoped his wife died and that "I hope to go to prison for this." The couple was married in 1983 and separated in February, according to a divorce petition.

Jail officers had no record Monday night of an attorney for Monroe or any scheduled court dates.