Police Return Van Belonging to Husband of Missing Utah Mom

Police have returned a minivan to the husband of a missing Utah woman after searching it.

West Valley City police Capt. Anita Schwemmer on Saturday declined to comment on the purpose of the search and whether it netted any evidence.

She says officers picked up Josh Powell's van Friday afternoon and returned it to him Friday evening.

Schwemmer says investigators impounded Powell's van after obtaining a search warrant.

Susan Powell was last seen at home on Dec. 7. Josh Powell told police he saw his wife as he left with the couple's young sons for a camping trip in the remote Utah high desert.

Josh Powell has been called the sole person of interest in the case, but has not been arrested.