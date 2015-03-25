Expand / Collapse search
Police: Pharmacist Traded Drugs for Sex

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. – A Maryland pharmacist is facing charges that he traded drugs for sex.

Ramon Bautista Juta, 54, of Nottingham, Md., worked at a Middle River pharmacy, Baltimore County police said.

A customer reported that the pharmacist asked her to provide sexual favors in exchange for prescription medication, police said.

Investigators have discovered the pharmacist had been accepting fraudulent prescriptions and are asking other who may have been approached by the pharmacist to contact them, they said.

The pharmacist, who was released on $100,000 bail, is facing drug possession and distribution charges as well as forgery and prostitution charges.