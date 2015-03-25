Police Officer's Too Long Leg Left Too Short After Botched Operation

A police officer in Sweden, who had one leg that was longer than the other, was left with permanent injuries after a botched operation shortened the leg too much, thelocal.se reported.

The officer approached a private clinic in Gothenburg, Sweden to take 2.5 centimeters, or just under 1 inch, off of the longer leg.

But four operations later, the man was left with back and knee pain, as well as a leg that is now 5.5 centimeters, or just over 2 inches, shorter and out of balance with the other leg.

The man lost a large quantity of blood during the first surgery and needed several transfusions, according to the report.

After the surgery, the man suffered pain and it was discovered that one of the screws used to hold his knee in place had loosened and the joint had moved 20-degrees out of position.

The man has filed a complaint with the country's Medical Responsibility Board.

